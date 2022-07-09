Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man from Calcasieu Parish

CALCASIEU PARISH - State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man last seen Friday morning in DeQuincy.

Troopers said 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson was last seen early Friday morning on Jake Rigmaiden Road in DeQuincy.

Thompson is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5'9" and weighs around 160 pounds. Police believe he is driving a 2003 silver Honda Accord with Louisiana license plate 511ECP.

State Police say Thompson suffers from a condition that may impair his judgement.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eddie Charles Thompson should contact the DeQuincy Police Department at (337) 786-4000, or dial 911.