Siblings arrested in connection with child pornography investigation, East Baton Rouge deputies say

BATON ROUGE — A pair of siblings was arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation, East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said.

In November, deputies began investigating an indecent behavior with juveniles complaint after a woman said she received a text message from an unknown number showing her 15-year-old daughter dancing nude.

The woman then confronted her daughter about it. The teen girl eventually told her mother that she recorded the video for a man later identified as 21-year-old Eddie Robinson Jr., deputies said in an affidavit.

In December, the teen said the pair had sex at Robinson's house and that several other similar videos were shot.

Deputies said that Robinson's phone had a lengthy, sexually explicit text message history with the teen victim from May 2025 to August 2025, in which the teen's name in Robinson's phone was "My Baby." Multiple sexually explicit videos were also found on Robinson's phone.

According to another affidavit, Robinson's sister, 19-year-old Angel Prelow, also exchanged messages with the teen girl, but no pornographic videos were found.

Robinson and Prelow were both arrested on Monday. Robinson is being charged with pornography involving juveniles, indecent behavior with juveniles and misdemeanor carnal knowledge. Prelow is being charged with pornography involving juveniles and improper communication.