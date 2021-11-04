Shreveport Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' gunman tied to triple-homicide

SHREVEPORT - Authorities in Shreveport are searching for a suspect tied to the brutal slaying of three people, one of whom was a 12-year-old child.

KTBS says the bodies were discovered Thursday morning in the 400 block of W. 82nd Street near Linwood Avenue.

A woman happened to find the deceased victims when she went to the home to check on a family member. The woman said it was around 2 a.m. and the back door was open. She walked into the house and saw the bodies of a man, a woman, and a child.

Shreveport Police say all three victims were shot, and they believe the incident may be domestic-related.

The suspected gunman remains at large and police say he has a history of violence.

He is believed to be driving a burgundy Dodge Journey and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this case should call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.