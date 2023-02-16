Latest Weather Blog
Shreveport officer arrested for killing unarmed man; police release shooting video
SHREVEPORT - A police officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man who ran from law enforcement has been booked in the deadly shooting.
Louisiana State Police announced the arrest of Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler on Thursday. Tyler, 23, shot and killed 43-year-old Alonzo Bagley on Feb. 3 after officers were called to an apartment over a domestic disturbance.
Video released by State Police, which typically investigates officer-involved shootings as a third-party, showed a pair of officers encountering Bagley after they knocked at the door of the apartment. Bagley then ran out the back of the apartment and leapt from a balcony window.
Once back outside, officers ran around the building looking for Bagley, and body camera footage shows Tyler shooting Bagley as the officer rounded a corner. Investigators later determined there was no weapon on or near Bagley at the time of the shooting.
Trending News
Tyler was booked on a charge of negligent homicide in the shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Krewe of Comogo and Junior League of Baton Rouge hold Mardi Gras...
-
Krewe of Comogo and Junior League of Baton Rouge hold Mardi Gras...
-
Lawmakers working to regulate sale of THC products statewide
-
Public meeting Thursday for proposed roundabout at dangerous Ascension intersection
-
Drainage ditches dug after man floods for third time in five months
Sports Video
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games