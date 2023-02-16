Shreveport officer arrested for killing unarmed man; police release shooting video

SHREVEPORT - A police officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man who ran from law enforcement has been booked in the deadly shooting.

Louisiana State Police announced the arrest of Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler on Thursday. Tyler, 23, shot and killed 43-year-old Alonzo Bagley on Feb. 3 after officers were called to an apartment over a domestic disturbance.

Video released by State Police, which typically investigates officer-involved shootings as a third-party, showed a pair of officers encountering Bagley after they knocked at the door of the apartment. Bagley then ran out the back of the apartment and leapt from a balcony window.

Once back outside, officers ran around the building looking for Bagley, and body camera footage shows Tyler shooting Bagley as the officer rounded a corner. Investigators later determined there was no weapon on or near Bagley at the time of the shooting.

Tyler was booked on a charge of negligent homicide in the shooting.