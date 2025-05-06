76°
Latest Weather Blog
Shreveport man arrested after he allegedly 'viciously attacked' 86-year-old woman delivering food
SHREVEPORT — A man accused of viciously attacking an 86-year-old woman was arrested in Shreveport over the weekend.
Joe White allegedly "viciously attacked" the woman while she was delivering food to a Camelback Drive home. Police arrived to find her with multiple broken bones and lacerations on Saturday.
White then barricaded himself inside the home and was quickly arrested and booked on second-degree battery charges, police added.
Trending News
"Despite the brutality of the assault, she is expected to survive thanks to quick action by first responders and medical staff," Shreveport Police said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Rayne Police identify, honor police officer killed in friendly fire incident
-
Livingston Police, autism therapy group still raising money to help kids on...
-
70 for 70: Holly Clegg
-
Coroner identifies two people killed in Hollywood Street fire started by unattended...
-
Victim shot at AM Food Mart not the intended target, police say
Sports Video
-
LSU softball readies for SEC Tournament play
-
Dunham, U-High advance in state baseball playoffs
-
$$$ Best Bets: The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports!
-
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky beat Brazil in WNBA preseason game...
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in