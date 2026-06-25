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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5:35a: Accident. Left Shoulder blocked. in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Sherwood Forest Blvd/Exit 4; CLEARED
5:30a: Accident in Denham Springs on S. Range Ave SB at Rushing Rd; CLEARED
6:45a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB at Perkins Rd/Exit 157A, stop and go traffic back to I-110/BR Airport/Exit 155B; CLEARED
7:50a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Florida Blvd at O'Neal Ln; CLEARED
8a: Accident. Left lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB at Acadian Thruway/LSU/Exit 157B, stop and go traffic back to Dalrymple Dr/LSU/Exit 156B; CLEARED
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8:05a: Accident in Central on Central Throughway at Frenchtown Rd; CLEARED
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