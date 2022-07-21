87°
Shots fired overnight in Livingston could be connected to Baton Rouge victims
LIVINGSTON - An investigation is underway into multiple reports of shots fired overnight, with a possible connection to victims in a Baton Rouge hospital.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post that deputies and detectives responded to the area surrounding 4H Club Road on multiple caller reports of shots fired.
While there were no injuries on the scene, the sheriff's office is investigating two victims with non-life-threatening injuries in a Baton Rouge hospital that could be related to the gunfire.
The sheriff's office is working with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office in this investigation.
No further information was available. Stay with WBRZ for the latest.
