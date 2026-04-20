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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Crash on I-12 westbound near Juban Road causes traffic delays back to Walker
DENHAM SPRINGS — A crash along I-12 westbound near Juban Road on Monday caused traffic to be backed up to Walker.
The crash caused two right lanes of traffic to be blocked.
The crash was first reported around 10:46 a.m.
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