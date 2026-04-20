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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Crash on I-12 westbound near Juban Road causes traffic delays back to Walker

1 hour 27 minutes 1 second ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 April 20, 2026 12:25 PM April 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — A crash along I-12 westbound near Juban Road on Monday caused traffic to be backed up to Walker. 

The crash caused two right lanes of traffic to be blocked. 

The crash was first reported around 10:46 a.m. 

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