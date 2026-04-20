Town of Killian will be under boil water advisory on Tuesday due to planned installation

KILLIAN — The Town of Killian will be under a boil water advisory starting Tuesday morning due to planned maintenance.

The advisory will take effect at 9 a.m. as crews install piping and a manifold on the town's water filter.

Bottled water will be available at the town hall.

Click here for instructions on how to sign up for text alerts on the town's water system.