Shots fired at vehicle containing juveniles in July 4 incident; girl injured
BATON ROUGE - According to The Advocate, police are investigating an incident of gun violence that left a juvenile injured Sunday night.
Police say it was around 11:45 p.m. when a vehicle containing several juveniles was struck by gunfire while it was in the 5000 block of Dutton Avenue.
Authorities say one of the victims, a girl, was injured and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This article will be updated as police provide additional information related to the incident.
