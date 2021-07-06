Shots fired at vehicle containing juveniles in July 4 incident; girl injured

BATON ROUGE - According to The Advocate, police are investigating an incident of gun violence that left a juvenile injured Sunday night.

Police say it was around 11:45 p.m. when a vehicle containing several juveniles was struck by gunfire while it was in the 5000 block of Dutton Avenue.

Authorities say one of the victims, a girl, was injured and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This article will be updated as police provide additional information related to the incident.