Shots fired at 'Tigerland' Sunday morning

1 decade 2 months 4 weeks ago Sunday, September 20 2015 Sep 20, 2015 September 20, 2015 11:56 AM September 20, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Michael Vinsanau

BATON ROUGE, La. - Tense moments in Tigerland, as people were left running from gunshots after celebrating Saturday’s win.

Baton Rouge Police told News 2 that someone fired around a half dozen gunshots as bars were closing. No one was injured, but several witnesses say the crowd panicked.

Police shutdown Nicholson Drive for about 30 minutes to quickly get people out of the area.

Steven Lewis was out with a few friends, and walking to one of the bars, when he heard the shots.

“We ended up hearing two to three pop shots and everybody started scattering," Lewis said.  "Then the cops started rolling in and shutting everything down."

Police say the shooter left the area.

