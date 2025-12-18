59°
Latest Weather Blog
Shots fired at 'Tigerland' Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE, La. - Tense moments in Tigerland, as people were left running from gunshots after celebrating Saturday’s win.
Baton Rouge Police told News 2 that someone fired around a half dozen gunshots as bars were closing. No one was injured, but several witnesses say the crowd panicked.
Police shutdown Nicholson Drive for about 30 minutes to quickly get people out of the area.
Steven Lewis was out with a few friends, and walking to one of the bars, when he heard the shots.
“We ended up hearing two to three pop shots and everybody started scattering," Lewis said. "Then the cops started rolling in and shutting everything down."
Trending News
Police say the shooter left the area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University Board of Supervisors voting to approve new football staff, administrators
-
Stores helping Hispanic communities by delivering care packages to their door
-
Kim Mulkey joins Miracle Children's Foundation to donate iPads to OLOL Children's...
-
Overdose numbers in East Baton Rouge Parish are trending down for the...
-
Trump is previewing his 2026 agenda in an address to the nation...