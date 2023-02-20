75°
Shots fired at Baton Rouge church during Sunday service, police say

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports that someone shot at a church while people were gathered inside for services on Sunday.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, gunshots were reported outside the Iglesia Misionera Pentecostes Church on South Tamari Drive, just off Florida Boulevard, around 9 p.m. Sunday. The shooter, who was reportedly inside a car, fired into the air before firing a shot at the church, witnesses said.

No one was hurt.

Police are still working to identify the shooter. 

