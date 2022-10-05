82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shooting threat at McKinley High prompts increased police presence Wednesday

4 hours 41 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, October 05 2022 Oct 5, 2022 October 05, 2022 7:53 AM October 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A shooting threat to McKinley High School made Tuesday afternoon prompted an increased police presence on the school's campus Wednesday. 

The threat was posted online around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The school and law enforcement were made aware of the threat, and while the school was not closed, the Baton Rouge Police Department said it was working with the school system to investigate. 

BRPD said it is working on the incident and there was more security on campus out of an abundance of caution.

Officials with the school system released the following statement:

Trending News

School leadership was made aware of a threat via social media to McKinley High School. Law enforcement has been notified and will be on campus today along with additional security to support the campus. The safety and protection of our students and staff are of the utmost priority and we will continue to be diligent in keeping our school communities safe.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days