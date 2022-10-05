Latest Weather Blog
Shooting threat at McKinley High prompts increased police presence Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - A shooting threat to McKinley High School made Tuesday afternoon prompted an increased police presence on the school's campus Wednesday.
The threat was posted online around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The school and law enforcement were made aware of the threat, and while the school was not closed, the Baton Rouge Police Department said it was working with the school system to investigate.
BRPD said it is working on the incident and there was more security on campus out of an abundance of caution.
Officials with the school system released the following statement:
School leadership was made aware of a threat via social media to McKinley High School. Law enforcement has been notified and will be on campus today along with additional security to support the campus. The safety and protection of our students and staff are of the utmost priority and we will continue to be diligent in keeping our school communities safe.
