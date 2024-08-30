77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Shooting on Glen Oaks Drive late Thursday night proves fatal; police identify victim

2 hours 21 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, August 30 2024 Aug 30, 2024 August 30, 2024 7:24 AM August 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed after a shooting on Glen Oaks Drive Thursday night, according to emergency officials.

The shooting took place at the 4700 block of Glen Oaks Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a group of people were standing outside when an unknown vehicle drove up and someone inside opened fire. 

BRPD said the victim, 29-year-old Darryl Edebiri, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

This is the third shooting Thursday evening, after one took place at Hollywood Street and Plank Road around 5:30 p.m. and another took place on I-110 near Evangeline Street around 6:30 pm.; two people died as a result of those two shootings.

The was no word on a possible suspect or motive. 

