Shooting near Geronimo Street leaves one person with non-life-threatening injuries

3 hours 10 minutes 29 seconds ago Sunday, October 03 2021 Oct 3, 2021 October 03, 2021 12:52 PM October 03, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a shooting near 3300 Geronimo Street that left one person injured Sunday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Police say the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently expected to survive.

WBRZ will update this article as more information becomes available.

