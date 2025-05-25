93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shooting at McDonald's happened after verbal fight turned physical, officials say

4 hours 15 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, May 25 2025 May 25, 2025 May 25, 2025 11:39 AM May 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A shooting at a Baton Rouge McDonald's that left one injured happened after a verbal fight became physical, Baton Rouge Police said. 

Officials say the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald's on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. 

When police arrived at the scene, they found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. 

Authorities say, after the argument, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim once. The shooter then left the scene before officials could arrive. 

The shooting is under investigation. 

Trending News

No other information is available at this time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days