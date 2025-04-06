57°
Sheriff: Trio facing multiple drug charges in Geismar
GEISMAR - Officials say three people arrested Monday are facing multiple drug charges.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the narcotics unit executed a search warrant after receiving several tips related to drug activity at a house on Hackberry Lane in Geismar.
Detectives apparently seized an unknown quantity of heroin, Methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, suboxone, THC vape oil, and drug paraphernalia from the residence.
Joseph Hernandez, 31, Kelly Hernandez, 26, and Payton Clements, 24, were arrested and booked into the parish jail. Each are facing multiple drug charges.
No bond has been set yet.
