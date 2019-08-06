Sheriff says it appears no one was shot inside Baton Rouge Walmart; 911 audio released

UPDATE: The sheriff's office has released a statement suggesting that no one was hit by gunfire inside the store.

On today’s date, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in which the caller stated, “there are two black males in the Wal-Mart on Burbank shooting.” Shortly thereafter, Sheriff’s Deputies arrived to find a very chaotic scene.

Panicked customers were running from the front and rear entrances to the store, and told initial responding Deputies that they could hear “popping” sounds that they believed to be gun shots. Sheriff’s Deputies entered the store, and made an initial security search of the store, to ensure there were no shooting victims in the store, and there was not an active shooting incident that was ongoing. At the same time, another 911 caller advised that Deputies had detained one of the suspects involved in the incident. This suspect was found to be in possession of a handgun. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office received information that someone had arrived at a local hospital transported by private vehicle with what was believed to be gunshot wounds. This was reported by the injured victim to hospital emergency room personnel.

A second security sweep of the store was conducted by EBRSO & BRPD Swat personnel, and found the store to be secure. At this point, investigators began gathering witness statements, interviewing store employees, and reviewing store surveillance video. Upon reviewing the video, investigators determined initial information obtained from eyewitnesses, and the 911 calls, was not accurate. Investigators have determined that an altercation did occur in the Customer Service area of the store between two males, where weapons were drawn. When customers saw the handgun, panic set in, and customers were running and screaming while trying to exit the store. Many witnesses have reported hearing “popping” noises during the incident. A forensic examination of the weapon taken from the detained suspect will be conducted. The second suspect involved in the initial altercation ran from the store and has not been located as of yet. The investigation is ongoing, and investigators still have video to review and compare to eyewitness statements.

Given the recent events in El Paso and Dayton, and given the initial information we received via 911 calls and witnesses exiting the store, we responded with what we feel is appropriate. The national climate regarding these incidents has the nation on edge, and citizens’ anxiety levels much higher than normal. We are in a position that we must respond according to our protocols and training to ensure that we are keeping our citizens safe. I would like to personally thank all of our law enforcement partners, on the local, state, and federal levels, as well as all medical and fire department personnel for the tremendous response to this incident. Preliminary investigation results gathered are that a shooting incident did not occur, however the investigation is ongoing. We will update with any further developments from this incident.

BATON ROUGE - An altercation that escalated to gunfire caused panic inside a local Walmart Tuesday.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux says a 911 call reporting a "possible active shooter" at the Walmart on Burbank Drive at Bluebonnet came in just before noon. A massive law enforcement presence, including sheriff's deputies, Baton Rouge Police and Louisiana State Police, was spotted outside the store. Officers were also dispatched to other Walmarts in the Baton Rouge area as a precaution.

The store was immediately evacuated after witnesses reportedly heard several shots inside.

The sheriff says the incident is not being considered an active shooting situation at this time but instead stemmed from an altercation between two people inside the store. The fight allegedly led to guns being drawn and an innocent bystander being struck twice while standing in the check-out line.

The sheriff said one person was taken into custody and a second is being sought. The second subject reportedly fled the area in a light-colored sedan.

Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital before EMS arrived. No further injuries have been reported at this time.

Though the situation turned out to be less dire than first thought, the sheriff said he was glad to see his deputies were prepared.

"We constantly train for it. We do it year-round with active shooter response and everybody knows what their roles are," Sheriff Gautreaux said. "This to me showed that all the training that we've done with other agencies, fire department, EMS, other law enforcement agencies, is working."

Burbank Drive was closed in the area for about two hours. It has since reopened.

The area was roped off by crime scene tape until around 3 p.m.