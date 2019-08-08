Sheriff says he 'will not support' his brother's surprise bid for Ascension Parish president

Sheriff Bobby Webre

ASCENSION PARISH - Sheriff Bobby Webre says he was caught off-guard by his brother's decision to run for parish president and that he will not support his campaign. The sheriff said Thursday that he plans to stay impartial in Rick Webre's bid.

News broke Thursday that Rick Webre intended to run for the parish presidency. Bobby Webre said he learned about his brother's decision to run the same time as everyone else.

You can read the full statement below.

"I learned for the first time this morning after he qualified that my brother Rick Webre is running for Parish President. I immediately met with him and let him know that I do not support his decision to run. I want to reiterate my statement from earlier this year: I am running in my own race on my own merits. I will not support or endorse any other candidate in any other race, including my brother."

Sheriff Webre, who's been serving in an interim capacity, will appear on the same ballot as his brother this fall as he attempts to win a full term.