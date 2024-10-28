Sheriff said missing 10-year-old boy was hiding under house during multi-agency search Monday

DENHAM SPRINGS - A 10-year-old boy who had been missing for more than a day was found safe Monday evening.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office brought the FBI, US Marshals, Department of Corrections K-9 units, tracking dogs, BRPD drones and helicopters looking for Brody Sturdivant in the Eastover Boulevard area of Denham Springs.

After the search, Sheriff Jason Ard said the child was found underneath a home that had been searched by deputies already. The sheriff said there had been things go missing, like a bottle of water, that made deputies believe Sturdivant could have been moving around.

During the search, Ard said the child has gone missing before. Law enforcement was following all leads, but said that the child may have just not wanted to be found.

Sturdivant's aunt Amanda Pearson said the child was upset for having a PlayStation taken away and ran away from home. Pearson, whom the child refers to as "Aunt Mama," said he overreacted to being punished.

"He didn’t make the right decision after he was corrected for saying something he shouldn’t have said," Pearson said. "I took the PlayStation and he thought it was the end of the world and so he split and that’s what happened, ok?"

"Brody is a rambunctious fire-red hair little tyke and he brightens up a room when he goes in," his aunt said. "When he smiles it just melts every heart."

No AMBER Alert was issued, Ard said, because those alerts typically coincide with abductions.

"I am overly thankful for the response from everyone organizing this to find my little man," Pearson said. "And I can never repay y’all for everything that you're doing to find him and I just want you to know that God sees what y’all are doing and He will bless y’all for what you're doing."