Sheriff's office receives grant from Department of Justice for new helicopter equipment

BATON ROUGE - The parish sheriff's office has received a half-a-million-dollar grant from the Department of Justice to fund a new digital infrared camera for the office's helicopter.

The United States Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office $500,000 for the new camera, a high-definition forward-looking infrared camera.

The camera is designed to aid the office with aerial surveillance, search and rescue operations, and criminal investigation.

The DoJ also said the new camera will help ensure deputies can more easily spot potential dangers, making them more proactive in the protection of themselves and Baton Rouge citizens.