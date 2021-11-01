Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff's office investigating allegations of hazing at area Catholic school
DONALDSONVILLE - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon, it is investigating complaints of hazing at an area Catholic school.
Here's the statement from deputies:
"The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is currently investigating an incident that happened at Ascension Catholic High involving a group of juveniles. At this time details are limited, but we are working closely with the school to ensure a thorough investigation is performed. "
A handful of football players were booted from the team and kicked out of school at Ascension Catholic High School in the last week after a complaint about hazing on the team. A Division I commit is among the players removed from the team, sources told the WBRZ sports department.
The Diocese of Baton Rouge said it would not comment. In a statement, a spokesperson said, "it’s the policy of the Diocese of Baton Rouge not to discuss disciplinary matters involving students."
When questioned about how the incident was handled and if law enforcement was notified, the diocese added: "The Catholic Schools Office of the Diocese of Baton Rouge and its member institutions follow proper protocol when handling all school incidents."
Louisiana has toughened reporting policies for hazing in the wake of high-profile collegiate hazing incidents.
