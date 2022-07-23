Sheriff's deputy injured after drunk driver slammed into parked patrol car on I-12 Friday night

BATON ROUGE - A sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash on I-12 Friday night after a drunk driver rear-ended his parked patrol vehicle.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday on I-12 East near Sherwood Forest Boulevard at a road construction site. Adrian Jones, 45, was taken into custody following the incident.

An East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy was in his lit-up patrol vehicle parked on the left shoulder of the interstate while working the construction site. As Jones passed through the area, deputies believe he crossed over the left line and drove into the shoulder, slamming into the back of the patrol car.

Following the crash, the deputy exited the vehicle and attempted to check on Jones. Jones then reportedly got out of his car and tried to punch the deputy.

Authorities arrived at the scene to find Jones and the deputy both lying on the cement interstate dividers. The deputy had a large contusion on his forehead and was in and out of consciousness from a severe head injury, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy and Jones were transported to a hospital to treat their injuries. Authorities say the deputy's head injury resulted in loss of consciousness and short-term memory issues.

Deputies responding to the scene said Jones smelled like alcohol, and they found several pint-sized bottles of vodka on the floor of his car. They also discovered a small plastic bag with white powder residue and a used syringe in Jones' vehicle.

Authorities say Jones was previously arrested several times on drug-related charges, including once by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office in Sep. 2018 for another DWI offense.

Jones was taken into custody early Saturday morning following a toxicology test and his release from the hospital. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of DWI (2nd offense), reckless operation, vehicular negligent injuring, simple assault, open alcoholic container, drug paraphernalia and expired driver's license.