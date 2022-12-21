50°
Sheriff's deputies searching for man accused of breaking into home, stealing several items

Wednesday, December 21 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man accused of breaking into a home and stealing almost $2,000 worth of items. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to Spring Cove Drive off Burbank Drive on Dec. 12. The victim told deputies someone broke into their home and stole multiple items worth $1800. A man could be seen on surveillance footage carrying a TV away from the home. 

Anyone with information regarding is encouraged to call the EBRSO at (225) 389-5064.

