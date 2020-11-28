Sheriff's deputies investigate reports of gunfire in Burbank parking lot

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement swarmed a Burbank parking lot Saturday morning after reports of wild gunfire.

A crime scene perimeter was set up around the parking lot on Burbank between Gardere and Staring.

A number of sheriff's deputies were on the scene of the situation which developed around 11 Saturday.

The Saturday situation was about four miles from an overnight shooting investigated by Baton Rouge Police on Burbank near Parker.