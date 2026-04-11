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Hundreds attend Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Walk

1 hour 28 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, April 11 2026 Apr 11, 2026 April 11, 2026 10:34 AM April 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of people were sporting teal and raising awareness for ovarian cancer during Saturday's Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Walk.

The 1.5-mile walk to honor people who have had ovarian cancer or are currently fighting it has been happening since 2013. 

Walker Les Burl said he participates each year, learning more about the cancer that's hard to detect. He says it's important to share information about signs and symptoms with others. 

"Bringing awareness to these people, so they can bring it to their friends around the whole community," Burl said. 

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Following the walk, the LSU Softball team will host its annual "Strikeout Ovarian Cancer" game. The Tigers take on Arizona at 5 p.m. 

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