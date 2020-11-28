66°
BRPD investigating homicide on Burbank Dr.

Saturday, November 28 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night at the 4000 block of Burbank Dr.

According to police, Christopher Worley was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound shortly before midnight. He later died at the hospital.

This investigation is on going and anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

