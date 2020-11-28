66°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD investigating homicide on Burbank Dr.
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night at the 4000 block of Burbank Dr.
According to police, Christopher Worley was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound shortly before midnight. He later died at the hospital.
This investigation is on going and anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Schools face harsh penalties if new COVID-19 restrictions aren't followed
-
Shooting in Baker leaves two injured, says police
-
Prosecutors fire back after corrections officer claims she was raped by inmate
-
One child dies in overnight fire, 2 others in critical condition
-
Interview: George Bell of the Capital Area United Way discusses 225 Give...
Sports Video
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...
-
Can Taysom Hill continue his success for the Saints?; Fantasy Focus with...