Saturday AM forecast: Winning Weekend Weather!

Warm, sunny weather continues across south Louisiana this Saturday with a dry pattern holding strong. While a stray shower can’t be ruled out far west, most areas stay rain-free with highs climbing well into the 80s—great for outdoor plans, but you’ll want to take precautions in the heat.

Today and tonight: Saturday brings another bright and warm day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s. Humidity stays manageable, but the combination of warmth and sun will make it feel more like early summer at times. Rain chances remain extremely low. Tonight stays mild with lows in the 60s under partly cloudy skies.





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Up Next: The warm and dry pattern continues into Sunday and early next week. High pressure keeps things quiet with highs staying in the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s. Rain chances remain minimal through the weekend, with only isolated activity possible next week—and even then, coverage looks very limited.

What to look out for: With multiple outdoor events and festivals this weekend, heat and sun exposure will be the main concerns. Temperatures running above normal, combined with strong April sunshine, can lead to dehydration or sunburn if you’re not careful. Make sure to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade, and use sunscreen if you’ll be outside for extended periods.

Strawberry Festival: The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival is shaping up for near-perfect weather this Saturday. Expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s—warm, but not extreme for South Louisiana this time of year. If you’re heading out, you’ll need sunscreen, sunglasses, and staying hydrated will be key, especially during the afternoon hours. Overall, it’s about as good as it gets for a full day of festival activities.

LSU Sports: It’s a busy Saturday for the Tigers, with LSU Tigers softball hosting a 5 PM game at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge, where warm and sunny conditions will make for a great evening at the ballpark.





Meanwhile, LSU Tigers baseball hits the road to take on the Ole Miss Rebels baseball at 4 PM in Oxford, with similarly pleasant weather—mild temperatures and dry conditions expected throughout the game.

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– Dave

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