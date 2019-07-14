Sheriff: Man was murdered in Baton Rouge, dumped in Iberville Parish New Year's Eve

ROSEDALE - Authorities have made a break in the case of a body that was dumped in a sugarcane field on New Year's Eve.

On Friday, the sheriff's office booked Darnell Davies of Baker into the Iberville Parish Jail on one count of second-degree murder. Sheriff Brett Stassi said DNA evidence tied Davies to the murder of Travis Smart, whose body was found dumped in Rosedale on Jan. 1.

A second suspect, Jason Carter, was also arrested and booked with principal to second-degree murder.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Carter admitted to having knowledge of the murder and to moving the vehicle to Amite County in Mississippi.

Both Davies and Carter were arrested in Baton Rouge.

Sheriff Stassi says it's believed Smart was murdered in Baton Rouge and dumped in Iberville Parish.

"Sooner or later, they're gonna learn to stop bringing this down to our parish," said Stassi, who praised his deputies for their work on the case.

The sheriff also said more arrests are expected in the case.