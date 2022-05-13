Sheriff: Man arrested for attacking, sexually assaulting 13-year-old last year

TERREBONNE PARISH - A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly attacking and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in a field in 2021.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday that Marlon Rios, 28, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants for the attack nearly one year ago.

Deputies began investigating May 21, 2021, after a mother reported her 13-year-old daughter was "attacked and raped by a Hispanic male," believed to be Rios, in a sugarcane field near Supreme Drive in Terrebonne Parish.

The victim was walking alone near her neighborhood when she said the attacker approached her from behind, restraining her "before forcing her into sexual intercourse," according to the sheriff's office.

The father of the victim reportedly tried to stop the suspect in the field, but he ran away from the scene before authorities arrived.

While searching the scene, detectives found Rios' vehicle parked nearby and later identified him as the suspect. Rios also may have been working in the area as a construction laborer at the time.

Authorities believe Rios initially fled the state to avoid capture. Tuesday, he was found in St. Charles Parish during a traffic stop.

Rios was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail on charges of second-degree kidnapping and second-degree rape.