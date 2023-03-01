Sheriff: Livingston Parish deputy arrested, fired over 'harassing phone calls'

78°
DENHAM SPRINGS - A sheriff's deputy was arrested and fired after his department received complaints that he was "harassing" someone over the phone. 

Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard announced the arrest of Deputy Danny R. Major Jr. on a charge of improper telephone communications. The sheriff's office did not say much about the investigation but said Major was making "harassing phone calls."

Major was a detective in the property crimes division and started working there in November 2017.

