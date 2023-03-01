78°
Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff: Livingston Parish deputy arrested, fired over 'harassing phone calls'
DENHAM SPRINGS - A sheriff's deputy was arrested and fired after his department received complaints that he was "harassing" someone over the phone.
Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard announced the arrest of Deputy Danny R. Major Jr. on a charge of improper telephone communications. The sheriff's office did not say much about the investigation but said Major was making "harassing phone calls."
Trending News
Major was a detective in the property crimes division and started working there in November 2017.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Multiple massage parlors closed after being raided by sheriff's office for prostitution
-
Fire destroys small Baton Rouge business
-
Seafood restaurant reduced to pile of rubble after early-morning fire
-
Roughly 200 employees abruptly laid off at Electronic Arts' Baton Rouge office
-
Heated council meeting in Iberville Parish over CO2 possibly being stored underground...
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs