79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff: Known sex offender allegedly raped victim with mental disability

1 hour 13 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, July 22 2022 Jul 22, 2022 July 22, 2022 10:37 AM July 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LABADIEVILLE - A man previously convicted of sex crimes was arrested this week after he allegedly raped a person with a mental disability.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said Tyrone Chevers, 54, of Napoleonville was booked on charges related to the assault, which reportedly happened May 25. Deputies said they gathered evidence consistent with rape and were eventually able to link Chevers to the crime.

"Detectives initiated an investigation into the rape of a mentally handicapped individual that
allegedly occurred within a 24-hour period prior to the incident being reported," the department said in a statement. 

The sheriff's office said the victim had the mental capacity of a 5-year-old. It's unclear whether Chevers knew the victim prior to the crime. 

Chevers, who was only recently released from prison, is a twice-convicted sex offender. Those convictions arose from a 1998 charge for molestation of a juvenile and a charge for indecent behavior with juveniles in 2004.

Trending News

Chevers was booked into the Assumption Parish jail on a charge of first-degree rape. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days