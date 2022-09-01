Sheriff investigating how video of Ascension jail fight leaked onto social media

DONALDSONVILLE - Sheriff's deputies are looking into how surveillance video of a fight inside the Ascension Parish Jail made its way onto social media this week.

Watch live coverage here

The sheriff's office released a statement Thursday morning saying it is reviewing how the video was taken and who released it after the video began circulating on Instagram. The department is also looking into the circumstances surrounding the fight itself.

“Our Corrections Officers are challenged every day to keep our communities safe. I commend the men and women of the Ascension Parish Jail Division who are dedicated to the safety and welfare of our inmate population and safety and security of our faculty," Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement.

This is a developing story.