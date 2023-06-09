Sheriff: Intruder shot dead during Gonzales home invasion, was likely on drugs

GONZALES - A homeowner shot and killed a man who was seemingly on drugs when he tried to break into a house in Ascension Parish over the weekend.

Sheriff Bobby Webre told WBRZ on Thursday that 20-year-old Kameron Serigny of Gonzales was shot as he tried to force his way into the home on Tiggy Duplessis Road early Sunday morning.

Investigators believe the intruder used illegal psychedelic drugs just before the break-in attempt.

"He was pulling his hair and eating grass," Sheriff Webre said. "He took his shirt off and continued acting crazy and ignored repeated warnings by the homeowner to get off his property."

Webre said the homeowner's wife was on the phone with 911 dispatch the entire time. At that point, the man continued pounding on the glass door at the back entrance of the house when the homeowner fired a shot, striking Serigny in the arm

At that point, the suspect became enraged and eventually broke through the glass door. The homeowner shot Serigny again multiple times. He died in the living room of the home, according to Webre.

The intruder did not have an extensive criminal record, according to APSO. Investigators do not believe this was a planned home invasion.

The homeowner is not facing any criminal charges at this time.