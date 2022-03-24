72°
Sheriff: Driver was on drugs when he struck and killed bicyclist in Ascension Parish

Thursday, March 24 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

DONADLSONVILLE - A man who struck and killed a bicyclist with his car last month was arrested this week after a toxicology report showed he was using illegal drugs at the time.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Keith Caballero, 64, was booked for vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. 

The crash happened Feb. 8 on East Bayou Drive. The sheriff's office said the victim, 39-year-old Jordan Dickerson, was struck while trying to cross the road on his bike. 

Blood and urine samples were taken from Caballero at the time. Results came back this past week which showed he tested positive for narcotics.

The department did not specify what type of drugs Caballero was allegedly using. 

