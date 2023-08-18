Sheriff: Divers found murder weapon in nearby waterway after deadly Plaquemine shooting

PLAQUEMINE - A dive team has helped law enforcement recover a weapon they believe was used in a deadly shooting last week.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday that the weapon was recovered with the help of divers from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

The accused killer, 39-year-old Vicimin Stevens, was identified as a suspect shortly after the shooting Friday afternoon. Evidence left at the scene on Folse Street, near Bayou Plaquemine, helped identify Stevens as the shooter.

The victim, Donnie Ray Brown, was shot twice and died at a hospital, the sheriff's office said. Stevens was located and arrested in West Baton Rouge within hours of the shooting.

Stevens faces a charge of second-degree murder.