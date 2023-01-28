61°
Sheriff: Deputy and suspect both injured in officer-involved shooting
ETHEL - An East Feliciana Parish sheriff's deputy and another person were both injured in an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.
According to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff, the shooting happened around 6:45 off Payne Road in Ethel.
The sheriff said both the deputy and the suspect were injured and taken to a hospital.
State Police has taken over the case and is currently investigating.
