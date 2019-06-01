82°
Sheriff: Boil advisory lifted for Grand Bois
UPDATE: According to the sheriff's office, the boil advisory has been lifted.
LAFOURCHE PARISH - Authorities say a boil water advisory has been issued for customers in Grand Bois.
The Terrebonne Consolidated Waterworks experienced a drop in water pressures in its distribution system due to a leak in the main line. Because of this the water in Grand Bois, supplied by Terrebonne, is of questionable microbiology quality.
As a precaution, the Lafourche Parish Water District has issued a boil advisory.
?? BOIL ADVISORY for residents in the Grand Bois area of Lafourche Parish. See notice for details. ?? pic.twitter.com/KgJ7KRBvMb— Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (@LafourcheSO) May 8, 2019
