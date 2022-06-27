82°
Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff: Another deputy arrested for lying on timesheet; booked for malfeasance in office
BATON ROUGE - Another deputy was arrested Monday in a scheme to double-dip on a timesheet, authorities said.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Brady Davis was working with two other deputies that were paid by two different businesses for off-duty security at the same time.
Davis was a corrections deputy with the sheriff's department for nearly four years.
Trending News
He was fired and booked for theft and malfeasance in office.