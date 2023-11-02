68°
Sheriff: 7th grader arrested after gun found in backpack at Baton Rouge school Thursday
BATON ROUGE - A child was arrested Thursday after administrators found a gun in their backpack.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the gun was found during a random search at Glasgow Middle School around 10 a.m. Thursday. The 14-year-old student, who was not identified, was booked into the EBR juvenile detention center on a charge of illegally carrying a gun on school property.
No threats were reported to the school, the sheriff's office said.
