Sheriff: 3 people arrested in Seattle, 2 arrested in Baton Rouge after drug deal leads to murder

BATON ROUGE - Three people tied to a Nov. 2022 drug deal that led to a murder in Baton Rouge were arrested in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the men were tied to a shooting the night before Thanksgiving at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex. Christopher Jamal Bennett-Smith was found dead outside of an apartment and two other people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that night.

At the apartment, deputies found 30 pounds of marijuana, $7,500 in cash and several guns.

Deputies said Cerion Hardeman, Juan Carlos Soto and Matthew Fatuesi drove from Washington to Baton Rouge with the intent to do a drug deal.

Reports said Bennett-Smith and two other people went into the apartment and tried to rob the men from Washington. The groups shot at one another and Bennett-Smith died.

Deputies along with U.S. Marshals apprehended the three men in Seattle and arrested them. Agents learned Juan Soto was also shot during the botched robbery and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

All three of the men were booked for first-degree murder, possession and distributing marijuana and illegal carrying of weapons with a controlled dangerous substance. Hardeman and Fatuesi were additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.