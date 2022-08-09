Sheriff: 2 suspects in custody for armed robbery of Denham Springs store

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies said they have two suspects in custody after an armed robbery of a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured.

Around 9 p.m., deputies said two suspects were in custody and Sheriff Jason Ard said the two may be tied to other crimes around the parish.

"While our investigation continues, we do have enough evidence at this hour to tie these 2 suspects to what we now believe is an attempted armed robbery. This investigation has also led us to evidence that one of these individuals may also be responsible for another crime in our parish," Ard said in a statement.

Anyone with information should call (225) 686-2241.