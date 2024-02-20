44°
Sheriff: 17 dead after high school shooting in Florida

6 years 4 days 23 hours ago Wednesday, February 14 2018 Feb 14, 2018 February 14, 2018 2:07 PM February 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Florida shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

UPDATE: The Broward County Sheriff says that 17 people are dead after Wednesday's shooting.

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say they're responding to a shooting at a Florida high school and the school has been locked down.

The Broward Sheriff's Office has told news outlets the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. At least one person is dead and 14 have been taken to hospitals.

Authorities say the suspected gunman is 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, a former student who had been expelled from the school. The Broward sheriff believes an AR-15 was used in the shooting.

He was found off-campus and taken into custody. No other arrests have been made.

Coral Springs Police said on their Twitter account Wednesday that the school is locked down and that students and teachers inside should remain barricaded until police reach them.

TV footage showed at least one person being wheeled to an ambulance on a gurney while emergency workers appeared to be helping others on the sidewalk. The news broadcasts also showed students running across the street.

