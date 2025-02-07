81°
Latest Weather Blog
Shenandoah Elementary School evacuated after small fire; investigators seeking cause
BATON ROUGE — Shenandoah Elementary School was evacuated after a fire Friday morning.
St. George Fire crews put out the small fire and worked to clear the building of residual smoke.
Teachers evacuated the school and no one was hurt. A St. George Fire spokesperson said that students were moved to other parts of the building as part of the evacuation.
Investigators are at the school attempting to determine what caused the fire and the extent of the damage.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Former Tigers take home NFL Honors
-
LSU women's basketball picks up SEC road win over Missouri, 71-60
-
No. 2 Liberty basketball preparing for district match up with No. 1...
-
Mental health event headed to LSU's campus Wednesday
-
Southern football caps off National Signing Day with 29 new players