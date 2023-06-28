'She loved her job:' Ambulance worker's family remembers her passion, dedication to helping others

MORGANZA - The mother of the EMS worker killed in a crash Tuesday is mourning her daughter and what would have been her grandchild.

"I just spoke with her [before the accident.] She was doing what she wanted to do. She loved her job," Angela Clapper, the first responder's mother said.

Kymber Nezat, 28, was driving a patient from a hospital to a nursing home Tuesday morning in Morganza when she crashed head-on into a semi-truck.

"I watched her on the 360 app for a while, and she just didn't move after 11:30 a.m.," she said. "I don't want to call her because I know they're not supposed to have calls, but you know you get that stomach pit."

Soon after, Clapper got the call she feared.

"They told us she didn't make it. I walked through my house and I couldn't breathe," she said.

Clapper says it was her motherly instinct that told her something was wrong. It was an instinct that Kymber was soon to have.

"She was seven weeks pregnant. She had gone through ten or twelve miscarriages, and they told her she wouldn't be able to have kids," Clapper said. "She found out this one was healthy."

Nezat wasn't alone in the ambulance. Her partner Hunter Fruge was in the back of the unit treating 82-year-old Albert Bordelon. Bordelon died in the crash. Fruge is in critical condition.

Caitlyn Russo serves as the public relations and marketing manager for Acadian Ambulances.

"They make a choice to care for others and to serve their community. They understand that there's dangers they face everyday," Russo said. "Something like this is definitely not what you want to have happen."

Acadian Ambulances says Nezat had only been on the job for about a year.

"I prayed that I wouldn't have that day where the would come to my door," Clapper said. "That's what she wanted to do. it was her passion. She loved it."

"She truly wanted to help others. And she was happy doing it everyday," Kymber's husband, Brennan Nezat, said.

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized. Nezat's mother said Acadian Ambulance is helping cover the cost.