Shaw Center building hit by bullet Monday night

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday, crews were covering a window at the Shaw Center that was damaged by gunfire downtown Monday night. 

Shortly before 10 p.m., a bullet went through the glass and into the building, hitting part of the elevator. No injuries were reported. 

For now, the window is covered with a wooden board until permanent repairs can happen. 

