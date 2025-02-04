77°
Shaw Center building hit by bullet Monday night
BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday, crews were covering a window at the Shaw Center that was damaged by gunfire downtown Monday night.
Shortly before 10 p.m., a bullet went through the glass and into the building, hitting part of the elevator. No injuries were reported.
For now, the window is covered with a wooden board until permanent repairs can happen.
