Shaq pays for stranger's engagement ring

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal is going viral for all the right reasons. The basketball legend was captured on video earlier this week paying for a stranger's engagement ring.

O'Neal said he went into Zales jewelry to look for a pair of earrings when he saw a young man come in to make a payment on a ring. The man initially refused by the star insisted he would take care of the bill.

"At first, he didn't want to take it," O'Neal said in an appearance on NBA on TNT. "He's like, 'I can't do that, sir.' So I said, 'Don't worry about it, I do it all the time.' I'm just trying to make the people smile, that's all."

This isn't the first time O'Neal has offered help to random strangers. Later in the TNT interview, he talked about how he paid for furniture for a mother and her daughter. Last summer he stopped to help people who were in a car accident in Florida.