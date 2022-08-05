Shake Shack announces first Baton Rouge location

BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year.

The company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.

"We're incredibly excited to bring Shake Shack to Baton Rouge," said Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer at Shake Shack. "Shake Shack is what we call fine casual, raising the bar for food quality and hospitality across the quick service industry. We're looking forward to serving up our delicious burgers and shakes to the community. Our Shack team is currently hiring for more amazing hospitality champs to join the Shack fam."

The company, which has accrued a self-proclaimed "cult-brand" following over the past 18 years, has more than 300 locations nationwide, mostly focused along the east and west coasts.

There are currently three locations in Louisiana, all located in the New Orleans area.