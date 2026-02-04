Sha'Carri Richardson pleads not guilty in speeding arrest

ORLANDO - Former LSU sprinter and Olympic gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson pleaded not guilty in court following her speeding arrest in Orlando, TMZ reported.

Richardson was arrested for dangerous and excessive speeding for allegedly driving 104 mph on a Florida highway.

Her boyfriend, Olympic sprinter Christian Coleman, showed up minutes after Richardson had pulled over. He was also taken into custody and booked for resisting arrest.

The pair pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Richardson was arrested in August 2025 for allegedly assaulting Coleman in the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Camera footage showed Richardson shoving Coleman into a wall and throwing an item at him. She was booked for fourth-degree domestic violence and publicly apologized for the incident.