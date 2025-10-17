Latest Weather Blog
SGFD: Woman arrested for setting fire to Once Upon a Child while people were inside
ST. GEORGE — A woman was arrested after she allegedly set fire to a children's clothing store while it was open and people were inside, according to the St. George Fire Department.
SGFD said Mary Johnson went to Once Upon a Child on Airline Highway Monday afternoon and pretended to shop for a few minutes. She then allegedly set fire to a clothing rack near the back and quickly left the store.
Firefighters arrived and found the clothing rack "completely engulfed in flames." SGFD said crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire before it spread throughout the store "and possibly neighboring stores."
According to investigators, Johnson told them that the male pictured with her was not connected to the arson and he ended their relationship after SGFD released a photo of both as persons of interest in the arson.
Johnson was arrested on Friday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for aggravated arson.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teen killed in Maringouin shooting that also left one injured Thursday night
-
FBI says a Louisiana resident assisted Hamas and lied on his US...
-
Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity issued cease and desist from Southern University amid...
-
Benny's Haunted Car Wash
-
Ex-Trump national security adviser Bolton charged with storing and sharing classified information
Sports Video
-
Woodlawn, Madison Prep among area football teams picking up wins Thursday
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 6: Ean Hills
-
LSU men's basketball takes turn at SEC Media Days
-
LSU women's basketball previews the upcoming season at SEC Tipoff
-
National championship-winning LSU baseball team to visit White House next week